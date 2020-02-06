Hot Stuff: 'Summer: The Donna Summer Musical' to heat up Chicago stage

The life and career of one of the music industry's most iconic songstresses will unfold on stage in the Windy City next week.
"Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" runs Feb. 12-23 at The Nederlander Theatre in Chicago. With a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff and songs by Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and other writers, the production recounts the story of Summer's rise in the music business and how she influenced the industry.
In the show, Summer is portrayed by three actresses depicting various stages of her life. The trio step into the roles of Duckling Donna, Disco Donna and Diva Donna.
Dan'Yelle Williamson, who portrays Diva Donna, said she's honored to be performing in the touring production. Williamson said she knew all of the powerhouse songs made famous by the popular singer but never paid much attention to anything else about Summer.
"I didn't know much about Donna Summer," Williamson said. "I didn't know anything about her life but what drew me to the project is she was someone I wanted to learn more about. And I wanted to portray a woman who left such a legacy in the women's movement," Summer said.
Not only did Summer accomplish much in the music industry but she proved to be a powerful woman making important decisions about her life and career.
"Women's empowerment - she was all about that," Williamson said.
Summer, who was born LaDonna Adrian Gaines, in Boston, died of lung cancer in 2012. She was one of the biggest hit makers of the disco era and one of the popular contributors to the general pop music category over nearly three decades.
Music fans around the world happily danced to her tunes and attended her shows. Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland fans counted her as a favorite and when the now defunct Star Plaza Theatre opened as the Holiday Star Theatre in 1979 in Merrillville, it was Disco Queen Summer who was chosen to christian the theater with the first official performance. She later came back to celebrate the theater's 20th anniversary in 1999.
Summer's last performance in Northwest Indiana was in 2009 at The Venue at Hammond's Horseshoe Casino.
In "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," audience members will get the opportunity to hear all the classic hits and learn about Summer's deep love of music, which actually started with her singing in a hometown gospel choir.
During an interview with the iconic star in 2009 prior to her Venue performance, Summer said "The reason dance music and disco is so successful is because it's happy..."People intrinsically have the need for dance as a form of expression."
She said getting wrapped up in a beat can "help abandon all that's negative for a moment."
Actress Williamson, who also grew up singing in church, agrees there's something about Summer's music that's always so catchy.
"I feel like her music really inspires people to get on your feet and move. Her music really makes you dance."
Among tunes audience members will hear in the show are "Bad Girls," "She Works Hard for the Money," "Hot Stuff," "Love to Love You Baby," and more.