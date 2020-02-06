Hot Stuff: 'Summer: The Donna Summer Musical' to heat up Chicago stage

"Women's empowerment - she was all about that," Williamson said.

Summer, who was born LaDonna Adrian Gaines, in Boston, died of lung cancer in 2012. She was one of the biggest hit makers of the disco era and one of the popular contributors to the general pop music category over nearly three decades.

Music fans around the world happily danced to her tunes and attended her shows. Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland fans counted her as a favorite and when the now defunct Star Plaza Theatre opened as the Holiday Star Theatre in 1979 in Merrillville, it was Disco Queen Summer who was chosen to christian the theater with the first official performance. She later came back to celebrate the theater's 20th anniversary in 1999.

Summer's last performance in Northwest Indiana was in 2009 at The Venue at Hammond's Horseshoe Casino.

In "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," audience members will get the opportunity to hear all the classic hits and learn about Summer's deep love of music, which actually started with her singing in a hometown gospel choir.

During an interview with the iconic star in 2009 prior to her Venue performance, Summer said "The reason dance music and disco is so successful is because it's happy..."People intrinsically have the need for dance as a form of expression."