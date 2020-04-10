How do Broadway stars cope with silent theaters? They sing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The coronavirus silenced Broadway. It could not silence two of its rising stars.

Samantha Pauly and Brittney Mack, who play two wives of Henry VIII in the musical “Six,” have turned their disappointment at having their musical on hold by doing what they do best — singing for an audience, this one on social media.

“It's partly making sure that I am still vocalizing and singing every day and doing something. But it's also kind of keeping me sane,” Pauly says.

The daily songs are just one way that theater folk have passed the time since Broadway went dark. Playwrights like Lauren Gunderson and Young Jean Lee are offering online tutorials, performers are doing fundraisers and choreographers are breaking down dances online.

The cast of “Come From Away” did a video to say thank you to medical personnel. The cast of “Beautiful” gathered for an online version of “ You've Got a Friend.” Andrew Lloyd Webber has serenaded Twitter with tunes on his piano. And the cast of “Hamilton" reunited — albeit remotely — to perform “ Alexander Hamilton.” Some shows have pivoted to becoming audiobooks.