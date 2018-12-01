Ivan Amodei looks forward to entertaining Chicago audiences with diverse illusions this weekend.
Amodei is set to mesmerize magic fans with his show "Secrets & Illusions" Dec. 1 and 2 at The Victory Gardens Theater in Chicago.
"This show is a completely different show. It's the second chapter of the 'Intimate Illusions' show," Amodei said, during a recent telephone interview. The illusionist has been performing his "Intimate Illusions" production for the past nine years at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.
"It's a more intimate show," Amodei said about "Secrets and Illusions." This new production is set in romantic Paris and its Louvre Museum.
"I take you to the Louvre and go through the art works to unravel secrets," Amodei explained. "I have a lot more things to play with on stage."
The show is 90 minutes and features Amodei's stylistic brand of illusions, a bit of storytelling and of course, audience participation. Amodei said sometimes the entire audience participates in certain segments.
"The show will also mold itself as far as the audience suggestions go," he said.
Through the production, Amodei said audience members will "discover a lot of messages of life and things I've learned in life."
Much of Amodei's illusions center around facing one's fears and going with your gut feelings and intuition.
Amodei said he has about 6 hours of material and recently came up with nine new illusions for the new show.
The illusionist started performing professional magic shows as a a teen. He said he was performing in clubs at the age of 16 and has performed in "every scenario you could possibly think of."
FYI: Ivan Amodei will perform "Secrets & Illusions at 4 and 8 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at The Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Call 773-871-3000 for ticket information. Also visit secretsandillusions.com.