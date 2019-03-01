Tony J. Thomas, co-director of LaPorte Little Theatre Club’s “12 Incompetent Jurors,” described the cast in his production of the courtroom comedy as the opposite of the dysfunction portrayed on the stage.
“We have some veterans who have been on the stage since they were little, and we have some actors for whom this is their first time on the stage,” he said. “They are working hand-in-hand, and the veterans are mentoring the new. The connections are just there. They feed off of each other.”
Running March 1 through March 10, “Incompetent” follows the quirky characters that make up a jury for a trial deciding the fate of a cat thief. A comedic take on the acclaimed drama “12 Angry Men,” “Incompetent” looks behind the scenes at the debates and hilarity that ensue in deciding the defendant’s fate.
“Incompetent” was penned by American playwright Ian McWethy, whose credits include comedies such as “Last Day of School,” “The Customer is Always Wrong” and “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors.” The play was a favorite at the 2010 International Fringe Festival in New York City.
“(’12 Angry Men’) is so engrained in theater and in movies, even, and (McWethy) makes a spoof of it, and does it respectfully,” Thomas said. “It’s over the top. The characters are so individual, and so perfect, that you say to yourself ‘that’s not real.’ But 10 minutes into the show, you’re believing it because the actors are taking it so over the top.”
Sixteen Region-based thesps serve as the jurors, courtroom personnel and the defendant in La Porte Little Theatre’s production of “Incompetent.”
Thomas is directing the play with Jim Snyder.
“He’s more like the mentor director,” Thomas said. “He’s made this a top-notch play, adding in those little nuances that make a great play better.”
Next up for La Porte Little Theatre Club is a production of “Anne of Green Gables,” scheduled to open May 3.
FYI: “12 Incompetent Jurors” runs at 7:30 p.m. March 1-2 and 8-9 and 2 p.m. March 3 and 10 at LaPorte Little Theatre Club, 218 A St., LaPorte. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 forstudents. Call 219-562-5113 or visit LAPORTELITTLETHEATRECLUB.COM