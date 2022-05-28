Indiana Ballet Theatre presents 'Kaliedoscope'

In the show, audiences will see dances choreographed to "Fix You" by Coldplay and "Say Something" by Great Big World in addition to other performances. Various new choreographers work will be featured. Christie Kamanaroff will present six dances; Sophiana Botich will present "We The Meek," Salena Elish will present "Breathe," Dana Jalenski will present "Rama Lama," and Kristy Victor will also present other works.