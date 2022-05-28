 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Indiana Ballet Theatre presents 'Kaliedoscope'

  • 0
IBT

Indiana Ballet Theatre is pictured.

 Provided

The annual modern dance show "Kaliedoscope" will be presented in Valparaiso Saturday.

Indiana Ballet Theatre (IBT) will present "Kaliedoscope: Synergy" at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Chicago Street Theatre in Valparaiso. Another performance was held on Friday.

"Kaliedoscope" is IBT's annual modern dance concert which debuted in 1999.

In the show, audiences will see dances choreographed to "Fix You" by Coldplay and "Say Something" by Great Big World in addition to other performances. Various new choreographers work will be featured. Christie Kamanaroff will present six dances; Sophiana Botich will present "We The Meek," Salena Elish will present "Breathe," Dana Jalenski will present "Rama Lama," and Kristy Victor will also present other works.

FYI: Indiana Ballet Theatre's "Kaliedoscope" will be performed at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. For tickets, visit ibtnw.org/events or purchase at the door.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Everyday household items are all this dad needs to recreate 'Star Wars' scenes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts