Indiana Ballet Theatre presents 'Kaliedoscope'

The annual modern dance show "Kaliedoscope" will be presented in Valparaiso Saturday.
Indiana Ballet Theatre (IBT) will present "Kaliedoscope: Synergy" at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Chicago Street Theatre in Valparaiso. Another performance was held on Friday.
"Kaliedoscope" is IBT's annual modern dance concert which debuted in 1999.
In the show, audiences will see dances choreographed to "Fix You" by Coldplay and "Say Something" by Great Big World in addition to other performances. Various new choreographers work will be featured. Christie Kamanaroff will present six dances; Sophiana Botich will present "We The Meek," Salena Elish will present "Breathe," Dana Jalenski will present "Rama Lama," and Kristy Victor will also present other works.
