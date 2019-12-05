Indiana Ballet Theatre presents "The Nutcracker"

The world of Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy and toys come to life will unfold on stage during the upcoming production of "The Nutcracker" in the Region.
Indiana Ballet Theatre (IBT) will present "The Nutcracker" Dec. 6 through 8 at Crown Point High School and Dec. 13 and 14 at Indiana University Northwest.
IBT is now in its 22nd year of performing the holiday favorite. The company's founder and artistic director said the holiday production is always a favorite with Region audiences.
"Audiences come back year after year," Touhy said, in a past interview. The troupe performed "The Nutcracker" for two decades at the former Star Plaza Theatre. Touhy said it's long been a tradition for many families to attend the seasonal ballet.
Through the years, Indiana Ballet Theatre, which operates its ballet company and a school, features dancers from the company in "The Nutcracker," along with special guests, performers from its training company and a few from the community.
"The Nutcracker" tells the story of young Clara and her winter adventures where she encounters a Kingdom of Sweets, battles between mice and toy soldiers and other happenings.
FYI: Indiana Ballet Theatre's "The Nutcracker" will be performed at 7 p.m. Dec. 6; 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at Crown Point High School Auditorium; and 7 p.m. Dec. 13; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Main Stage Theatre at Indiana University Northwest. Tickets start at $20. For information and group rates, email info@ibtnw.org.
