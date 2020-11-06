 Skip to main content
Indiana Ballet Theatre to present a special tea
urgent

Nutcracker

Indiana Ballet Theatre performers are pictured in a past scene from "The Nutcracker."

 Times file photo

It's time for tea. Indiana Ballet Theatre will celebrate its upcoming December production of "The Nutcracker"  with a tea party this weekend.

The tea party will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter and Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall, 9600 Broadway, Crown Point.

Fans of "The Nutcracker" will enjoy tea, live music and excerpts from the holiday ballet.

A meet-and-greet with "Nutcracker" characters and the opportunity to take photos with the characters will also be featured. Photos will be taken by Edda Taylor Photographie.

A silent auction also will be held. The ballet company will be following safety guidelines during the event. Food will be pre-plated. Social distancing and the wearing of masks is requested.

FYI: Tickets are available online at ibtnw.org/shop or call 219-755-4444.

