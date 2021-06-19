Members of the cast of Indiana Ballet Theatre's 'Kaliedoscope' dance concert fine tuned their performance Friday evening at The Hoosier Theatre in Whiting.
"Kaliedoscope' is an annual show produced and directed by Indiana Ballet Theatre's (IBT) associate artistic director Amanda Tuohy. This year, the show, which takes place at 1, 4 and 7 Saturday, will highlight the dance work "Opus Rey Trinity."
"Opus Rey Trinity," choreographed by former IBT company member Lindsey Lanham, will feature 16 dancers. Performers are a mix of pre-professional performers, alumni of IBT and adult professionals.
"Opus Rey Trinty" is a special full-length work. It was created by Lanham as a tribute to her late sister Molley Lanham, who was killed in 2019.
"The show is a tribute for and to Molley," said Tuohy. Molley and her sisters Lindsey and Lauren were students at the Tuohy dance school, founded by Tuohy's mother Gloria Tuohy.
"I feel that while this is a tribute in honor of and for Molley, it's also a beautiful work which stands on its own and that's about human relationships, love and connection," Tuohy said.
Tuohy and Lanham both attended Friday's extensive rehearsal of "Opus Rey Trinity."
FYI: "Kaliedoscope" will be performed at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at The Hoosier Theatre, 1335 119th St., Whiting. Tickets are $24.50 for adult general admission; $18.50 for children general admission and $22.50 for IBT members. Call 219-755-4444 or visit ibtnw.org/events.
Gallery: Indiana Ballet Theatre to present 'Kaliedoscope'
Photos by John Luke, The Times
