Theater fans won't want to miss the Chicago engagement of "Jagged Little Pill."

The energetic, tug-at-your-heartstrings show continues to April 23 at The James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.

"Jagged Little Pill," which features lyrics by by Grammy-winner Alanis Morissette, music by Morrissette and Glenn Ballard and a story by Diablo Cody, is directed by Diane Paulus. The production tells the story of the suburban dwelling Healey family and the troubles, heartbreak, dysfunction and relationships dealt with in their daily lives.

The show, although having some comic edges, deals with a variety of subjects from opioid addiction and rape to racism and LGBT culture.

The cast features a strong group of actors/singers. Starring in the show are Heidi Blickenstaff as Mary Jane Healy, as the mother dealing with an opioid addiction; Chris Hoch as her husband Steve Healy; Lauren Chanel as daughter Frankie Healy; and Dillon Klena as son Nick Healy. Among other cast members are Jade McLeod as Jo and Allison Sheppard as Bella.

Morissette's music is the perfect vehicle to move this story along as it is edgy and cuts to the core. Among highlighted numbers are "All I Really Want," "Ironic," "Perfect," "Forgiven," "No," "That I Would Be Good," "Unprodigal Daughter"and "You Oughta Know." Actor/singer Jade McLeod as character Jo performs "You Oughta Know" with powerhouse, standout vocals.

One will definitely want to secure a ticket to "Jagged Little Pill." It's definitely one of the best of the contemporary musicals.

FYI: "Jagged Little Pill" continues to April 23 at The James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets run $35 to $125. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com and jaggedlittlepill.com.

