UK magician Jamie Allan has come to Chicago to mesmerize audience members with his unique brand of magic.
"iMagician: Magic Beyond Belief," starring Allan, runs Dec. 22 to Jan. 6 at Harris Theater in Chicago. The show, presented by Starvox Touring Inc., is having its U.S. premiere in Chicago.
"I want to show people things they've never seen before," Allan said. The magician said he'll showcase an "amalgam of all the best' works he's done in the past. "Chicago is a great city for this. There's a real mecca for magic in Chicago."
Allan, who mixes technology and magic on stage, said he wants to bring an interesting and "feel-good" show to audience members.
"I take this seriously but I don't take myself too seriously," Allan said. I never like it when magicians are smug," he added.
Known as the "technology magician" in the UK, Allan has toured his "iMagician" show throughout the United Kingdom. The production debuted at The Garrick Theatre in London in 2015. Allan joined The Inner Magic Circle in 2017. The Inner Magic Circle is an esteemed organization which also includes Harry Houdini and David Copperfield as members.
Through his show, Allan said he wants people to "experience the wonder you had as a child."
Among tricks and illusions attendees will see on stage performed by Allan are Houdini 2:0 where the magician blends video mapping technology with an underwater escape and The Laser Levitation.
Allan said he gravitated to mixing the magic of both the tech world and classical magic because he had long been a fan of both.
"I've always been drawn to it. I was fascinated with technology as a kid," he said. He started experimenting with magic in show form as a teen. Allan said he likes "creating things that look wondrous."
"I've always done tricks with technology," Allan said. It was in 2013 that Allan worked on putting together a variety of his tricks in one show.
He calls "iMagician" a "new way of looking at an age-old art form."
FYI: "iMagician: Magic Beyond Belief" will be performed from Dec. 22 to Jan. 6 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph, Chicago. Tickets range from $49.99 to $159.99. Visit harristheaterchicago.org and iMagicianLive.com.