Jazzy 'Hadestown' sizzles on stage in Chicago

The powerful Tony Award-winning musical "Hadestown" is heating up the stage in The Windy City.

"Hadestown" runs through March 13 at CIBC Theatre in Chicago.

The production, with music, lyrics and book by Anais Mitchell, tells the reimagined mythological tale of lovers Orpheus and Eurydice as well as King Hades and his wife Persephone. When Eurydice is taken to the underworld by Hades, Orpheus must journey there to rescue her. it's a fascinating retelling of this popular myth and definitely keeps the audience's attention.

In the show, audience members will find the themes of love, loss, loyalty and passion woven throughout the rich musical tapestry. "Hadestown" is one of those productions that can easily become a fan favorite. It's no surprise the production won a Tony Award for Best New Musical in 2019.

The production also won a 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The tunes in the show are a dynamic blend of musical styles from New Orleans style Jazz to Folk, Dixieland and beautiful ballads. The performers deliver the tunes with heartfelt emotion and powerful voices.

The "Hadestown" touring cast is filled with topnotch performers who wonderfully bring the mythological tale to life.

Starring in the show are Nicholas Barasch as Orpheus and Morgan Siobhan Green as Eurydice with Kimberly Marable as Persephone and Kevyn Morrow as King Hades. Levi Kreis is Hermes in the production.

The vocals of Barasch and Green, whose voices are superb, blend well throughout the production. Marable and Morrow exude much power and energy in their performances and Kreis, who acts as the narrator, is a joy to watch and listen to as he sings the tale with swinging, jazzy vocals.

Among favorite musical numbers in "Hadestown" are "Road To Hell," "Come Home With Me," "Livin' It Up On Top," "Way Down Hadestown," "When The Chips Are Down," "Flowers" and "Wait For Me."

Don't miss this monumental musical which easily captivates.

FYI: "Hadestown" continues to March 13 at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe, Chicago. Tickets range from $52.50 to $132.50. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com. For more information on the touring production, visit hadestown.com/tour.

