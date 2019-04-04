Since 2005, the hit songs of The Four Seasons have been enjoying new life in the spotlight on the theatrical stage.
The pop group from New Jersey continues to be celebrated in the dynamic musical, "Jersey Boys," which won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2006.
Now "Jersey Boys" is back on the Chicago stage, where it's being performed through April 7 at The Auditorium Theatre. It's a show that definitely draws both theater fans and music lovers.
It was back in 2007 when "Jersey Boys" landed in Chicago for the first time and received enthusiastic feedback during its record-breaking run through 2010.
The touring musical currently stars Jonny Wexler as Frankie Valli; Eric Chambliss as Bob Gaudio; Corey Greenan as Tommy DeVito; and Jonathan Cable as Nick Massi. The quartet of actors does a fine job portraying The Four Seasons, and the chemistry among them works well.
Wexler as Valli exhibits a superb voice with an engaging falsetto and much passion in his vocals, particularly in the sad tune, "Fallen Angel."
"Jersey Boys" tells the story of The Four Seasons, the hit-making American pop band that got its start in the 1960s. Audiences will learn about the complicated background of the band, the personalities and often tumultuous lives of the musicians and will hear a collection of the group's beloved tunes. Many of the songs are performed in a type of concert setting within a play.
Music lovers in the audience will easily be tempted to sing along and sway to the music throughout the show.
Whether one is a Four Seasons fan or not, the energy in the production is definitely catchy. It's a show that moves fast and it stars a good variety of songs from the group's collection of biggest tunes.
Highlighted tunes in "Jersey Boys" include "Walk Like A Man," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Sherry," "Dawn," "Rag Doll," "December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night)," and others.
Catch the show before it leaves The Windy City.
FYI: "Jersey Boys" runs to April 7 at The Auditorium Theatre, 50 Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. Tickets are $30 to $100. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.