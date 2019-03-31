Fans of the music of The Four Seasons will be in their glory next week.
"Jersey Boys" heads back to the stage in the Windy City on April 2. The Tony-winning musical plays through April 7 at The Auditorium Theatre in Chicago.
"We're very excited to bring the show back to Chicago," said Jonny Wexler, who portrays Frankie Valli in the musical. "It's been two years since we were in Chicago."
In 2007, "Jersey Boys" landed in Chicago for the first time and received enthusiastic feedback during its record-breaking run through 2010.
"Jersey Boys" tells the story of The Four Seasons. Audiences will learn about the background of the band, the personalities and lives of the musicians and will hear a collection of their biggest tunes, which come across in a type of concert setting within a play.
Wexler said he's been in "Jersey Boys" for the past five years.
"It really stands as a pinnacle of American musical theater," Wexler said, about the production. He said it's a work that blends exciting choreography with the songs that "everybody knows and loves" and features an "amazing book."
"Jersey Boys" is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. The show's choreography is by Sergio Trujillo.
Wexler said he admires the way the show takes the time to show the trials and tribulations associated with the success of the popular group.
The songs in the show, Wexler said, are definitely beloved by fans.
"The music itself is iconic," he said, adding that the songs really connect with people and bring them back to memorable times in life such as weddings, a first kiss and other experiences.
Wexler said "Jersey Boys" isn't really considered a "juke-box musical." He said it uses the music to tell the story in an interesting way. The songs aren't just placed throughout the work haphazardly.
The singer/actor said while he's been in "Jersey Boys" for five years, he's only been playing Valli for two years.
Wexler hopes Chicago audiences once again enjoy this musical story of The Four Seasons.
"I hope people take away something that makes them think about times in their own lives," he said.
He also hopes they see what "impact" pop success has on a young person while watching the show. But he also wants fans to see how much he and his fellow performers love doing this show.
Among songs audience members will hear in the production are "Walk Like A Man," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Sherry" and more.
FYI: "Jersey Boys" runs April 2 to 7 at The Auditorium Theatre, 50 Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. Tickets are $30 to $100. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.