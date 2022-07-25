'Jesus Christ Superstar' still a rock solid production

Theatergoers who enjoy the work of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice will be happy to know one of the musical duo's most unique and powerful productions is now on stage in The Windy City once again.

The rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar" continues to July 31 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago.

This innovative production, which is directed by Timothy Sheader, is a continuation of the 50th anniversary tour, celebrating the 1970 concept album, which originally launched in 2019. This North American tour is based on the original anniversary tour production produced by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theater. The show features choreography by Drew McOnie.

"Jesus Christ Superstar" originally dates to 1970. It began as a rock opera concept album and follows the story of the life of Jesus during the time period of the last days before his death and shows his relationship with the apostles. It shines a spotlight on his relationship with Judas.

The show's first number "Heaven On Their Minds" immediately draws audience members in with its compelling lyrics and forceful music.

Aaron Lavigne stars as Jesus in the touring production while Omar Lopez-Cepero portrays Judas. Jenna Rubaii stars in the role of Mary while Tommy Sherlock is Pilate, Alvin Crawford is Caiaphas and Paul Lewis Lessard is Herod.

Vocals in this production are high quality and do justice to the stellar Webber-Rice score, which is definitely rock oriented.

LaVigne's vocals shine in many instances during the show and his performance of key song "Gethsemane" is filled with much passion.

Among other highlighted numbers are Rubaii's performance of "I Don't Know How To Love Him," "What's the Buzz?," "Pilate's Dream," "Herod's Song," "Damned for All Time" and "Everything's Alright."

The unique special effects, the set design and lighting all combine well to make this production stand out.

FYI: "Jesus Christ Superstar" runs to July 31 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $27 to $98. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.