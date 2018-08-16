Comedian Jo Koy is looking forward to bringing his show to Blue Chip Casino on Aug. 18.
Koy, who recently won the Stand-Up Comedian of The Year award at The Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, will perform at Blue Chip's Stardust Event Center.
The comedian said he likes touring and taking his show around the world.
"It's been so much fun," Koy said, during a recent telephone interview. He added Blue Chip fans will hear updated material during this comedy concert.
"They'll get to see the new act," he said, adding much of the material will be on an upcoming Netflix special. Koy is currently traveling on his "Break The Mold" World Tour.
When it comes to humor, Koy likes to be a "storyteller."
"I was always a fan of storytelling comics," Koy said. He also never hesitates to make fun of himself.
Koy is always at work on new ideas. The comedian packs his act with more material about his own life and and said he stays away from topical or political fare.
"I like to talk about my family and my own situation," he said. The key to being humorous and telling jokes, according to Koy, is honesty.
"It doesn't matter what style of comedy you do as long as you're telling the truth," he said. It's important to "be genuine and real" and to "tell the truth as you believe it," Koy said.
The comedian has been inspired by the work of Robin Williams, Eddie Murphy, Brian Regan, Richard Pryor and others.
Comedy was always something Koy was interested in.
"At the age of 10, I knew I'd be a comedian. I was always the funniest kid at school and always the funniest kid in the family," he said.
About the recent honor of winning the "Stand Up Comedian of The Year" award, Koy said it was akin to winning the World Series for comics.
"Everyone (noted comedians) was there. To receive that award was amazing," he said.
Among Koy's recent projects is a role in the upcoming live-action film "Anastasia." He also is the host of the weekly podcast "The Koy Pond." The comedian's "Jo Koy: Live from Seattle" special is available on Netflix. Tru-TV has also approved a pilot for Koy's series "This Functional Family," which is an animated show.
FYI: Jo Koy will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City. Tickets start at $35. Guests must be 21 or older with a valid state or government issued photo ID. Visit ticketmaster.com or bluechipcasino.com.