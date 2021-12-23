 Skip to main content
Joffrey Ballet cancels remainder of 'The Nutcracker' shows
Joffrey Ballet cancels remainder of 'The Nutcracker' shows

The Joffrey Ballet

The Joffrey Ballet has canceled the remainder of "The Nutcracker" performances through Dec. 26.

 Eloise Marie Valadez

The Joffrey Ballet's current production of "The Nutcracker" must be canceled, according to a press announcement from the company.

The remainder of the performances, which were scheduled through Dec. 26, have been canceled due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 within the ballet company.

"The decision was made as part of Joffrey’s commitment to full transparency and to the health and safety of our company artists, musicians, students, production crew and audience members," the press release stated.

Ticket holders may transfer the value of their ticket purchase to a subscription or future production, make a tax-deductible donation for The Joffrey Ballet Annual Fund, or receive a refund. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3FqlmPG.

