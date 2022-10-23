Joffrey Ballet excels in 'Beyond Borders'

The Joffrey Ballet opened its 2022-2023 season in top form recently in the engaging show "Beyond Borders."

"Beyond Borders" continues to Oct. 23 at The Lyric Opera House in Chicago.

The dance concert showcases the various moods and styles of The Joffrey Ballet and its dancers' stellar talents.

On the production roster in "Beyond Borders" are three standout pieces. Opening the show is "Vespertine" followed by "colorem" and "Suites Saint-Saens."

Late choreographer Liam Scarlett's "Vespertine," proved a perfect way to begin the mixed program. "Vespertine" is a beautifully choreographed piece set to Baroque-inspired music and showcases strong performances by the troupe.

Choreographer Chanel DaSilva's world premiere work titled "colorem" proved a definite highlight of this concert. "colorem" is DaSilva's second work for the company and her first for the company's main subscription series. The dancers, dressed in hues of red and grey, performed dynamically in this number which featured unique and attention-grabbing music by Cristina Spinei.

Ending the dance concert was Joffrey co-founder Gerald Arpino's beautiful work "Suite Saint-Saens," which highlights music by Camille Saint-Saens. The work had its world premiere in 1978 in New York. The troupe's performance of "Suite Saint-Saens" starts the Joffrey's celebration of Arpino's centenary.

Next up for The Joffrey Ballet is its production of the popular "The Nutcracker," which runs Dec. 3 to 27.

Visit joffrey.org for more information.