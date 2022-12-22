Joffrey Ballet offers another perfect 'Nutcracker'

One of the popular holiday shows on the theatrical scene remains "The Nutcracker." For many people, the season just isn't the same, if "The Nutcracker" is included on their show agenda.

The Joffrey Ballet continues its production of "The Nutcracker" through Dec. 27 at The Lyric Opera House, which is the troupe's current home. The ballet company offers an exuberant and beautiful production of the holiday classic.

The ballet, choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, features a twist on the traditional ballet. This re-imagined version debuted in 2016.

Wheeldon's "The Nutcracker" places its setting in Chicago at the time of The Colombian Exposition. Instead of focusing on Clara, who is from a well to do family, the story features Marie, who is from a poor, hard-working immigrant family.

During a dream, Marie goes on a journey with a life-size Nutcracker and the Impressario, who presides over the fair. They travel to the World's Fair and visit the various ethnic pavilions there.

"The Nutcracker" is a stunning show delivered by the powerful troupe of dancers in The Joffrey Ballet. In addition to strong performances, the production stars bright, colorful sets.

The Joffrey Ballet, which features a number of new dancers this season, remains a world class troupe.

In "The Nutcracker," various scenes are a delight to watch including the assortment of ethnic-inspired dances; the Mother Nutcracker segment; Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show; and more. Make plans to see this seasonal delight.

FYI: "The Nutcracker" performed by The Joffrey Ballet, runs through Dec. 27 at The Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago. Visit joffrey.org for tickets.

