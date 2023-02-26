The story of "Anna Karenina," courtesy of The Joffrey Ballet, is a soaring production.

The ballet, which received its world premiere in 2019 by The Joffrey Ballet, is a re-imagined version of the Leo Tolskoy novel "Anna Karenina." The Joffrey's production runs to Feb. 26 at The Lyric Opera House.

"Anna Karenina" features stunning choreography by Yuri Possokhov and an engaging musical score by Ilya Demutsky.

The ballet tells the story of a married Russian aristocrat, who is involved in a doomed affair with a count. Throughout the production, themes revolve around the difficulties and heartbreaks of love as well as comments on morality, politics and the mishaps and tragedies of life.

Audience members will easily get absorbed into the story of "Anna Karenina." The Joffrey dancers offer exuberant and passionate performances throughout the work.

Christine Rocas as Anna and Dylan Gutierrez are a perfect duo in "Anna Karenina" and offer exquisite performances.

"Anna Karenina" is scheduled to go on the road this spring. The ballet will be performed in Washington D.C. at The Kennedy Center Opera House from April 5 to 9. For more information on The Joffrey Ballet's upcoming performances, visit joffrey.org.

FYI: "Anna Karenina" will be performed through Feb. 26 at The Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $36. Call 312-386-8905 or visit joffrey.org.

