Joffrey Ballet presents exquisite 'Don Quixote'

The Joffrey Ballet's 2021-2022 season is ending on a beautiful note.

The troupe is currently presenting "Don Quixote" through June 12 as the last show of the acclaimed company's season.

The classical work, which is a family-friendly version, stars the fascinating choreography of Yuri Possokhov. The dance troupe is at its finest during this production which has a mix of passionate, playful and exciting choreography. It's the first time the acclaimed dance company is performing the ballet since 2011 when it premiered.

"Don Quixote," tells the story of the beloved man of La Mancha and his quest to follow his dreams. It's based on the beloved book by Spanish writer Miguel de Cervantes.

The ballet stars the full company including five dancers who are taking their final bows and retiring after The Joffrey's "Don Quixote" production. Retiring dancers, who also appeared in this season's "Don Quixote" are Derek Agnoletti, who offers a hilarious and energetic performance as Quixote sidekick Sancho Panza; April Daly; Anna Gerberich; Chloe Sherman; and Temur Suluashvili.

"Don Quixote" is a production arts lovers shouldn't miss. It's engaging, visually attractive and features high caliber dancing.

FYI: "Don Quixote" continues to June 12 at at The Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago. Single tickets start at $35. Visit joffrey.org for more information.

