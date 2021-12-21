Joffrey Ballet's 's 'The Nutcracker' still a winning production

The Joffrey Ballet's contribution to the holiday scene has long been "The Nutcracker." The troupe's current presentation of the beloved classic is still as strong as ever.

"The Nutcracker," which continues through Dec. 26, is choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon and is a a re-imagined rendition of the traditional ballet.

In Wheeldon's version, the story turns its attention to a setting and family during the time of the Columbian Exposition in Chicago. Instead of Clara from a well to do family, the tale stars Marie, who is from a poor, hard-working immigrant family.

In a dream, Marie goes on a journey with a life-size Nutcracker and the Impressario, who presides over the fair. They travel to the World's Fair and visit varied ethnic pavilions. Wheeldon's "Nutcracker had its premiere in 2016.

The Joffrey Ballet is currently performing at The Lyric Opera House, which is its new home.

The stunning production features dynamic choreography, colorful sets and costumes and exuberant dancing.

The Joffrey Ballet, which has some new members this season, is still in stellar form.