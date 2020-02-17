Joffrey heats up the stage in 'The Times Are Racing'

If you're looking for a dance concert that sizzles with innovative works, powerful moves and performers who are at the top of their game, then The Joffrey Ballet's winter program is for you.

The Joffrey Ballet is currently heating up the stage with "The Times Are Racing," a program featuring mixed repertory. The production continues through Feb. 23 at The Auditorium Theatre in Chicago.

The winter show stars five works, including three Chicago premieres. One of the works, titled "The Times Are Racing," which is the title of the complete production as well, is an innovative work with rapid-fire choreography by Justin Peck.

It's fascinating to watch as the dancers jump and move quickly about the stage dressed in street clothes and sneakers. One of the stars to watch during this segment is dancer Edson Barbosa, who is a bundle of energy on stage. In addition, Jeraldine Mendoza and Dylan Gutierrez exhibit powerhouse moves in the piece.

Itzik Galili's "Mono Lisa" features a dynamic performance by Victoria Jaiani and Stefan Goncalvez while dancers Temur Suluashvili, Fernando Duarte and Anna Gerberich are superb at infusing a great amount of humor in "The Sofa," also choreographed by Galili. "The Sofa" features music by Tom Waits.

