Fans of the Joffrey Ballet will have the opportunity to attend a dance workshop with one of the principal dancers of the company.
Fabrice Calmels, a lead dancer with the Joffrey Ballet, will teach a two-day intensive ballet workshop at Beachfront Dance School, 427 S. Lake St., Gary, on July 27 and 28.
Calmels, a native of France, has been a member of the Joffrey Ballet for 16 years and has danced various major roles with the company, including roles in "Christopher Wheeldon's Nutcracker," and Frederick Ashton's "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
The star dancer, who trained with Paris Opera Ballet School, also danced with the Boston Ballet and Pennsylvania Ballet. TV dance fans have seen him on Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance!" where he was a guest judge.
The event is made possible in part by the Beachfront Dance School Safeguard Donors, Indiana Arts Commission, South Shore Arts Foundation, Anderson Foundation and Legacy Foundation.
FYI: Call Beachfront Dance School at 219-938-0366 for more information.