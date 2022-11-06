'Jurassic World Live' thrills Chicago audiences again

Adventures abound this weekend at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

"Jurassic World Live" continues to Nov. 6 at the venue bringing with it a thrilling opportunity to see life-size animatronic dinosaurs.

The show is presented by Feld Entertainment in conjunction with Universal Live Entertainment.

"I love being involved with this show," said Nialmani Cooper-Parker, a performer with "Jurassic World Live." "It's awesome seeing all the audiences and their reactions."

The show, which debuted in 2019, features more than 24 life-size animatronic dinosaurs, an original storyline which has been revamped and original characters. Dinosaurs of varying sizes star in the production.

Among dinosaurs seen in the show are a Tyrannosaurus rex and Velociraptor Blue.

Cooper-Parker, who is from Chicago, said this is the first time she's performing in the "Jurassic World Live" production. She stars as one of the interns on the research team featured in the show.

The performer said audiences will see about eight different species of dinosaurs in the show which relays a storyline revolving around the dinosaurs and their relevance to the future.

"There are stunts and pyrotechnics," Cooper-Parker said, adding it appeals to a family audience. "It's very adventure based."

Music from the movie is also featured in the production.

Cooper-Parker said she enjoys the art of entertaining people because of the "connection" it gives you with the audience. "It feels great to show your love and passion (for the art) with other people."

Tickets start at $20. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.