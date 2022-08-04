'Kinetic' stars at Six Flags Great America

An exciting new stunt/variety show is starring on stage at Six Flags Great America.

The show "Kinetic" runs to Aug. 7 at The Grand Music Hall at the theme park.

"This has been about a two-year process," said David Major, director of "Kinetic."

In "Kinetic," audience members see a variety of acts from flying aerial maneuvers and the bike sport BMX to acrobatic spectacles and singing and dancing numbers.

"This is an original show," Major said. Among performers are local entertainers as well as other entertainers from a New York performance group.

Major said the setting is akin to a skate park in any major city. The show has an energetic vibe which continues from one act to another. It's fast-paced and easily keeps the attention of everyone in the audience.

There's a pre-show prior to the production in which cast members interact with guests. And there's also a bit of time after the show for audience members to share photo-opps with the cast.

The soundtrack for "Kinetic" features some known tunes from various artists as well as some original music for the show.

Major said with "Kinetic," he wants to "break the fourth wall" of the theatrical experience.

"We want to connect with the audience and make it more immersive," he said, adding cast members occasionally speak directly to the audience. He said the meet and greets and photo opps afterward right in the theater are popular as well.

Major, who has worked with Six Flags for 11 years, said he and the show team are always exploring new ideas for productions.

"We're always trying to do something new and original here," he said.

Visit sixfags.com for more information.