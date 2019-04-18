Scot MacDonald, director of Valparaiso’s Memorial Opera House’s “La Cage Aux Folles” sees more in the acclaimed musical comedy than just great songs and laughs.
“I think what still endures for me is that the show is all about wanting to be loved and about a sense of belonging,” he said. “It’s so relatable to anybody in the audience. Those are the things that we all want. They’re basic needs.”
Opening April 26 and running through May 12, “Cage” follows the hijinks that follow partners Gorges and Albin, a nightclub owner and performer, respectively, who are set to meet their son’s straight-laced parents for the first time.
The musical takes its cue from the 1973 French play of the same name and a non-musical 1978 film version.
Featuring songs such as “I Am What I Am,” “Song in the Sand” and “Look Over There,” Cage was a smash when it debuted on Broadway in 1983. The musical took home a half-dozen Tony Awards that year, including Best Musical and Best Musical Score.
“Cage” returned to the Broadway stage in 2010 and was nominated for nearly a dozen Tony Awards. It came out with a trio of Tonys, including Best Revival of a Musical.
“The show is not extremely complex, but there are a lot of layers to the show to figure out and parse apart,” MacDonald said. “And it’s always a challenge when you have six guys in heels and they’re not used to doing that.”
Thomas Olsen is Georges and Andrew Brent is Albin in Memorial Opera House’s “Cage.” Also included in the cast is Frank Allen as Georges’ son, Jean-Michel, Madison Marsh as Jean-Michel’s fiancée, Anne, John Fetsch as Anne’s father, Edouard Dindon and Valarie Balogh as Anne’s mother, Marie.
“It is just a super fun group to work with,” MacDonald said of his cast. “They are a blast to work with. They’re all a lot of fun. It’s a good time.”
Next up for Memorial Opera House is a production of the musical “Mamma Mia,” scheduled to open July 12.