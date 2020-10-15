LaPorte and Vasquez to perform at Munster's CVPA

Humor and a good meal await attendees of an upcoming night of comedy in Munster.

The Center for Visual and Performing Arts and Trama Catering will present Comedy Night at the CVPA, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster on Oct. 23 in the center's ballroom.

Starring on the comedy bill will be NBC "Last Comic Standing" finalist Rocky LaPorte and Patti Vasquez.

Comedy Nights at the CVPA began in 2011 and were originally held in the center's ballroom allowing guests to dine and watch the show in one room. Later, the show was moved to The Theatre at the Center. Now, due to the pandemic and the theater being closed, Comedy Nights are presented in the ballroom.

LaPorte, who is a former Chicago truck driver and dock worker, appeared on season 8 of "Last Comic Standing" and has also appeared on "The Godfathers of Comedy" on Showtime. He's also been in various feature films.

Vasquez has appeared on comedy club stages, in festivals and on theatrical stages through the years. She's also been a popular radio host in Chicago.