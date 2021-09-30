 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LaPorte Little Theatre stages classic ‘Guys and Dolls’
urgent

LaPorte Little Theatre stages classic ‘Guys and Dolls’

Guys and Dolls

"Guys and Dolls" will be presented by LaPorte Little Theatre Club beginning Friday.

 Provided

Jim Snyder, co-director of LaPorte Little Theatre Club’s “Guys and Dolls,” is looking to find ways to bring his production of the 70-plus year-old musical into the 21st Century.

It does have a few things that show its age,” he said. “We’re trying to correct those to make sure that it’s doesn’t show its age.”

Joanne Carroll, coordinator for Benches on the Avenue., talks about this year's public art program that features bench on Aok Park Avenue decorated as album covers.

Opening Friday and running through Oct. 10, “Guys” chronicles the adventures of gamblers Nathan Detroit and Sky Masterson and the ladies in their lives, Adelaide and Sarah, as they set their sights on fast money and romance.

Featuring songs such as “If I Were a Bell,” “I’ve Never Been In Love Before” and “More I Cannot Wish You,” “Guys” made its Broadway debut in 1950 and received five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, a year later.

In 1955, “Guys” was adapted for the bis screen, starring Marlon Brando as Masterson and Frank Sinatra as Detroit. A 2009 Broadway revival was nominated for a pair of Tonys.

“It’s two hours of pure entertainment and nothing more than that,” Snyder said. “The show has some great, great music. I just hope people come out and enjoy it.”

John Hutchinson is Detroit and Andy Crane is Masterson in LaPorte Little Theatre’s production of the musical with Danielle Bilderback as Adelaide and Erin Imer as Sarah. The show has a two dozen-plus cast.

“It’s a great cast,” Snyder said. “I also have a very talented men’s chorus which is sometimes hard to find in a community theater. They’re really good and I love the way they sound.”

“It’s an incredibly strong cast of very diverse talents,” added co-director Tony J. Thomas.

LaPorte Little Theatre Club is encouraging attendees of “Guys and Dolls” to wear masks during the performances. The musical is LaPorte Little Theatre Club’s second production post-lockdown. They returned to the stage over the summer with “High School Musical.”

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

Next Up for LaPorte Little Theatre Club is “Miracle On 3rd and A St.,” scheduled to run in December.

FYI: “Guys and Dolls” will run at  7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Oct. 8-9 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 10 at LaPorte Little Theatre Club, 218 A St., LaPorte. Tickets are $17 for adults; $16 for senior citizens; $13 for students. Call 219-362-5113 or visit LAPORTELITTLETHEATRECLUB.COM

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jane Fonda lands Vogue Poland cover 62 years after making magazine debut

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts