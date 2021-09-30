LaPorte Little Theatre stages classic ‘Guys and Dolls’

Jim Snyder, co-director of LaPorte Little Theatre Club’s “Guys and Dolls,” is looking to find ways to bring his production of the 70-plus year-old musical into the 21st Century.
It does have a few things that show its age,” he said. “We’re trying to correct those to make sure that it’s doesn’t show its age.”
Opening Friday and running through Oct. 10, “Guys” chronicles the adventures of gamblers Nathan Detroit and Sky Masterson and the ladies in their lives, Adelaide and Sarah, as they set their sights on fast money and romance.
Featuring songs such as “If I Were a Bell,” “I’ve Never Been In Love Before” and “More I Cannot Wish You,” “Guys” made its Broadway debut in 1950 and received five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, a year later.
In 1955, “Guys” was adapted for the bis screen, starring Marlon Brando as Masterson and Frank Sinatra as Detroit. A 2009 Broadway revival was nominated for a pair of Tonys.
“It’s two hours of pure entertainment and nothing more than that,” Snyder said. “The show has some great, great music. I just hope people come out and enjoy it.”
John Hutchinson is Detroit and Andy Crane is Masterson in LaPorte Little Theatre’s production of the musical with Danielle Bilderback as Adelaide and Erin Imer as Sarah. The show has a two dozen-plus cast.
“It’s a great cast,” Snyder said. “I also have a very talented men’s chorus which is sometimes hard to find in a community theater. They’re really good and I love the way they sound.”
“It’s an incredibly strong cast of very diverse talents,” added co-director Tony J. Thomas.
LaPorte Little Theatre Club is encouraging attendees of “Guys and Dolls” to wear masks during the performances. The musical is LaPorte Little Theatre Club’s second production post-lockdown. They returned to the stage over the summer with “High School Musical.”
Next Up for LaPorte Little Theatre Club is “Miracle On 3rd and A St.,” scheduled to run in December.
FYI: “Guys and Dolls” will run at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Oct. 8-9 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 10 at LaPorte Little Theatre Club, 218 A St., LaPorte. Tickets are $17 for adults; $16 for senior citizens; $13 for students. Call 219-362-5113 or visit LAPORTELITTLETHEATRECLUB.COM