LaPorte Little Theatre stages classic ‘Guys and Dolls’

Jim Snyder, co-director of LaPorte Little Theatre Club’s “Guys and Dolls,” is looking to find ways to bring his production of the 70-plus year-old musical into the 21st Century.

It does have a few things that show its age,” he said. “We’re trying to correct those to make sure that it’s doesn’t show its age.”

Opening Friday and running through Oct. 10, “Guys” chronicles the adventures of gamblers Nathan Detroit and Sky Masterson and the ladies in their lives, Adelaide and Sarah, as they set their sights on fast money and romance.

Featuring songs such as “If I Were a Bell,” “I’ve Never Been In Love Before” and “More I Cannot Wish You,” “Guys” made its Broadway debut in 1950 and received five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, a year later.

In 1955, “Guys” was adapted for the bis screen, starring Marlon Brando as Masterson and Frank Sinatra as Detroit. A 2009 Broadway revival was nominated for a pair of Tonys.

“It’s two hours of pure entertainment and nothing more than that,” Snyder said. “The show has some great, great music. I just hope people come out and enjoy it.”