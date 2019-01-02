Matt Robinson, director of LaPorte Little Theatre Club’s “The Bullying Collection,” noted the play he is bringing to the stage is not solely directed toward younger audiences.
“One of the sketches is about middle-aged people at their high school reunion and shows how bullying still affects a gentleman,” he said. “Another sketch addresses bullying on Capitol Hill, from a senior senator to a junior senator and another one is a group of moms in a park.”
Running Jan. 4 through 6, “Bullying” is a collection of 10-minute vignettes, which explore a myriad of facets and scenarios, both dramatic and humorous, as they relate to bullying.
“Bullying” was penned by 10 playwrights and was first staged in 2015. LaPorte Little Theatre Club’s staging of “Bullying” marks its Northwest Indiana debut.
“I browse a lot on the playwright's sites that have all the scripts, and this one popped up and the more I read about it, the more I liked it,” Robinson said. “It’s got a really powerful message and shows how much bullying can affect people. There’s a couple (vignettes) that are super powerful.”
For “Bullying,” Robinson received a high turnout of primarily younger area thesps. His production is made up of a cast of more than 30 performers.
“It can be done with 10 or 12 cast members who do a lot of doubling (of roles),” Robinson said. “But we had a huge turnout for it. We’re fortunate to have a huge upswing of people who want to be involved with the theater.”
Next up for LaPorte Little Theatre Club is a production of the comedy “12 Incompetent Jurors,” scheduled to open March 1.