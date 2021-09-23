L'arc en Ciel Theatre Group to present new show

Dinner and a show is on the agenda once again when L'’arc en Ciel Theatre Group (LCTG) presents its latest production beginning this weekend.
LCTG will present "The Last Roundup of the Guacamole Queens" Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well as Oct. 1 and 3 at Great Oaks Dinner Theatre in Cedar Lake.
LCTG directors Paul and Angie Lowe are excited to be bringing live shows back to the area.
"We've been working on this off and on since mid-July," Angie Lowe said.
Lowe called "The Last Roundup of the Guacamole Queens," which is by writers Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, "a crazy comedy" that's just perfect for these times.
"It's a show that doesn't preach or teach. It's just a silly romp," Lowe said.
"The Last Roundup of the Guacamole Queens centers around the Verdeen cousins of Sweetgum, Texas and their planning of a high school reunion. The reunion also includes a crowning of a Texas-style Guacamole Queen. Antics, crazy situations and much mayhem goes on throughout the show.
Lowe said the authors are known for light-hearted and comedic works.
The production also includes a meal, which is served at 6:30 p.m. prior to the evening shows and 12:30 p.m. prior to the afternoon shows.
Lowe said the cast for the show "is breathing a whole new life into already zany characters."
For the show, the venue is following Covid precautions. Masks are to be worn in the theater. Tickets must be paid for with cash or check. Credit cards are not accepted.
LCTG will also be offering a thrift shop/boutique on the show premises as the theater is downsizing. Various items from costumes and other apparel to trinkets and more will be available for sale.
FYI: "The Last Roundup of the Guacamole Queens" will run Sept 24, 25 and 26; and Oct. 1 and 3 at Great Oaks Dinner Theatre, 13109 Wicker Ave, Cedar Lake. Dinner on Friday and Saturday nights is at 6:30 p.m. with show at 8 p.m. Sunday lunch is at 12:30 p.m. with show at 2 p.m. Cost is $38 for adults; $35 for seniors 60 and older; and $28 for children up to age 13. Text 219.776.0888 for tickets or call Great Oaks from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 219.374.8000.