L'arc en Ciel Theatre Group to present new show

Dinner and a show is on the agenda once again when L'’arc en Ciel Theatre Group (LCTG) presents its latest production beginning this weekend.

LCTG will present "The Last Roundup of the Guacamole Queens" Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well as Oct. 1 and 3 at Great Oaks Dinner Theatre in Cedar Lake.

LCTG directors Paul and Angie Lowe are excited to be bringing live shows back to the area.

"We've been working on this off and on since mid-July," Angie Lowe said.

Lowe called "The Last Roundup of the Guacamole Queens," which is by writers Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, "a crazy comedy" that's just perfect for these times.

"It's a show that doesn't preach or teach. It's just a silly romp," Lowe said.

"The Last Roundup of the Guacamole Queens centers around the Verdeen cousins of Sweetgum, Texas and their planning of a high school reunion. The reunion also includes a crowning of a Texas-style Guacamole Queen. Antics, crazy situations and much mayhem goes on throughout the show.

Lowe said the authors are known for light-hearted and comedic works.