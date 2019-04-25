Peggie Glennie, director of Highland’s Marian Theatre Guild’s “The Cemetery Club,” likes the lessons to be learned from her production of the comic tale.
“It’s about cherishing friendships,” she said. “No matter what kind of friendship it is, a close one or indifferent, it’s about understanding where they’re coming from and enjoying them for being them and not putting restraints on them.”
Opening April 27 and running through May 5 at St. John’s Catholic School, “Cemetery” chronicles the lives of Lucile, Ida and Doris, a trio of middle-aged Jewish widows whose friendships are put to the test by Sam, a butcher and widower whom they meet on their monthly pilgrimage to their husbands’ gravesites who gravitates to one of the widows.
Penned by Ivan Menchell, whose credits include big screen efforts such as 2014’s Adam Sandler/Drew Barrymore comedy “Blended” and episodes of the '90s sitcom “The Nanny,” “Cemetery” made its Broadway debut in 1990.
In 1993, “Cemetery” was adapted for the big screen, starring Olympia Dukakis, Ellen Burstyn, Diane Ladd and Danny Aiello.
“It’s truly a story about the friendship over the years,” Glennie said of “Cemetery.” “Through good and bad, deep down, they’re still friends.”
Kali Rasala is Lucille, Susan Bobos is Ida, Donna Rowland is Doris, Jayma Emerson is Mildred and Jason Horn is Sam in Marian Theatre Guild’s “Cemetery’ production.
Dinner tickets are available for the Saturday performances of “The Cemetery Club.” Dinner will be served Saturdays at 6 p.m.