LCTG brings 'The Sunshine Boys' to the stage

After their theater productions have been absent for the last year, L’arc en Ciel Theatre Group founders and husband/wife directors Paul and Angie Lowe are excited to get back to doing what they do -- bringing live theater back to the Region.

Now in their 16th year of residence at Great Oaks Banquet Hall and after 38 years of directing for LCTG at Lake Central High School, the Lowes are happily back in action for their 55th season together.

The new production -- Neil Simon’s "The Sunshine Boys" -- was scheduled for last season, but had to be postponed. "This is one of our favorite shows and we are very grateful to have the cast return to pick up rehearsing again, and to discover after the first few rehearsals they fell back into their stride after 13 months away," said Angie. "We first directed 'The Sunshine Boys' in the early 2000’s and we could hardly wait to direct this show again.” added Paul.

The Lowes feel a special connection to this production as they shared fond memories of seeing this comedy on Broadway in the early '70s, then starring the late greats Jack Albertson and Sam Levene.

There will be a total of four presentations -- May 15, 21, 22 and 23.