Caitlin Finnie is enjoying her role in the touring production of "Les Miserables."
"'Les Miserables' is an incredible show to be a part of. There's so much I love about it," said Finnie, who stars in the ensemble and is understudy for the role of Cosette.
"Les Miserables" continues through July 27 at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre. The Tony-award winning musical tells the story of lead character and convict Jean Valjean in 19th century France. The production, based on the Victor Hugo novel, talks of forgiveness, reaching for dreams, the sadness of unrequited love, survival and the passions of life.
When it comes to favorite musicals, Finnie said "Les Miserables" was the first musical she "fell in love" with.
The actress said she likes the "musicality" and the "story" told in the show. "The music is so gorgeous and passionate. I never get sick of it," she said. Finnie added the "Les Miserables" story "transcends time."
Finnie said the last time the show played Chicago in 2017, it did extremely well.
"Chicago embraced us," she said.
Finnie, who is a native of Evanston, Illinois, said she's happy to be back on her home turf. The actress is a recent graduate of Evanston's Northwestern University. She said while she's in Chicago she'll go to visit the campus, try to visit the Art Institute and other places she's enjoyed.
Finnie said she's honored to be an understudy for the character Cosette. "She has such an adventurous spirit and I love her songs," Finnie said.
"Les Miserables," by Claude-Michele Schonberg and Alain Boublil, stars many popular and memorable tunes. Among favorites in the score are "On My Own," "I Dreamed A Dream," "One More Day," and "Bring Him Home."
While Finnie is a native of Illinois, she's also lived in New Jersey, Canada and Texas. Her parents currently reside in Texas.
Among theatrical works Finnie has been featured in is "The King and I" at Lyric Opera of Chicago.