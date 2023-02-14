Matt Crowle is looking forward to coming home to Chicago to perform for three weeks.

"I've lived in Chicago for 14 years," said Crowle, who is currently starring in the touring production of "Les Miserables."

"Les Miserables" runs Feb. 15 to March 5 at The Cadillac Palace in Chicago.

The Tony-award winning musical tells the story of lead character Jean Valjean in 19th century France. The production, based on the Victor Hugo novel, talks of forgiveness, reaching for dreams, the sadness of unrequited love, survival and the passions of life.

Crowle portrays character Thenardier in the musical. The actor said he was hired in April of last year for the role and he began rehearsals in August and then the musical resumed touring in October.

While the actor said he never thought of himself as the type of singer to entertain in the Boublil and Schonberg musical, he said "Les Miserables" "had never been on my radar."

Crowle added "I never thought I'd be in a show like this."

The actor said his character is a "complicated" fellow who is painted to be a villain in the show.

"But he always finds a way to justify (why what he does) is not evil to him," Crowle said. "He finds entertainment in the way he behaves."

According to Crowle, "Les Miserables" is a show that really "moves" people. It really gets into their hearts, he said.

Crowle, who grew up in the Southwest Michigan town of Marshall, said as he was growing up his family visited Chicago often.

"We would go to see some of the shows that came through." He said what he's loved about living and working in Chicago all these years is that it's a very community oriented city and a wonderful theater town. The theater scene, he said, is "vibrant."

In the Chicago area, Crowle has worked at The Goodman Theatre, Lookingglass Theatre Company, Mercury Theater, Drury Lane Oakbrook, Paramount Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre and others.

FYI: "Les Miserables" runs Feb. 15-March 5 at The Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $35 to $126. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

