It's been a few years since John Leguizamo unleashed his witty humor on Chicago audiences.
The comic actor/skilled comedic storyteller and master of the one-man show will bring his latest work, "Latin History for Morons," to Chicago this week. The show will be performed Oct. 29 to Nov. 3 at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre.
The Tony-nominated "Latin History for Morons," written by Leguizamo, is directed by Tony Taccone. The show is his 6th one-man production. Leguizamo's last appearance in Chicago was with "Ghetto Klown," presented in 2014.
Leguizamo said he's looking forward to giving this unique "history" lesson to Chicago audiences.
"This is going to rock their world," Leguizamo said during a recent phone conversation. "This is a lesson in understanding that being Latin is a superpower."
In "Latin History for Morons," Leguizamo, whose heritage is Colombian and Puerto Rican, traces the history of everything from the Aztec empire to the Mayan civilization, Latin war heroes from the Revolutionary War to Vietnam and other wars, to modern day Latin notables.
The idea for his latest theatrical work, Leguizamo said, was actually sparked by the fact that he saw no documentation of Latin history or Latin heroes in any of his son's American history texts.
"I was looking at the history (books) and didn't find anything," Leguizamo said. But as he started to do his research, he began to accumulate a great deal of knowledge about how rich Latin history is and what great contributions Latin people have brought to America and the world.
"I started to learn that Latin people made America and continue to build America," Leguizamo said.
Leguizamo said within the show, audience members will learn a variety of information not often talked about, such as the fact there are many "unsung heroes," within the Latin community who have fought in all of the major wars and they are some of the "most decorated" individuals around.
"People feel changed after seeing this," he said. "I've had grown men coming up to me who are crying (after the show). And I've had women saying 'Finally, we don't have to feel lesser than.'"
While many of the topics in "Latin History for Morons," are serious, for sure, when Leguizamo presents it all, audience members will be getting a great dose of humor and witty characterizations.
You have free articles remaining.
"It's got to be funny, otherwise people don't care," Leguizamo said. "When it's funny, people will remember it."
Leguizamo, who does research for all his shows, said he did extensive research for "Latin History for Morons."
"For this one, I had to double check and triple check the facts," he said.
There's been a great amount of interest in Leguizamo's recent show. He said Latin topics are extremely hot these days.
"People are finding that Latinx content is marketable," he said.
The actor is looking forward to being back in Chicago.
"Chicago has been a great home for me. I always feel so welcome, so safe and so respected there."
In the early '90s, Leguizamo's one-man show "Spic-O-Rama," found great success in Chicago and his other shows also have been hits in the Windy City.
"Spic-O-Rama played at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago and it was originally going to be a three-week run. Then we moved it to The Briar Street Theatre and it stayed there for three or four months," Leguizamo said.
Though Leguizamo won't be in Chicago long for this engagement, he said he wants to visit a few places.
"I'm looking forward to checking out the food scene and art galleries," he said.
In addition to "Latin History for Morons," Leguizamo's latest projects are an audiobook of "Ghetto Klown" on Audible and a new musical he penned titled "Kiss My Aztec," which is bound for Broadway.