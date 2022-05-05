'Letters to Sala' staged at LaPorte Little Theatre Club

While the horrors depicted in “Letters to Sala” date back more than seven decades, LaPorte Little Theatre Club director Tony Thomas sees comparisons in the true-life tale to present-day events.
“This, unfortunately, is a true story, and the hope is that it never happens again, but sadly it is very timely,” he said. “As we see what is happening with the divisiveness that is happening in our country and with what’s happening in Ukraine, this is a sadly relevant story.”
Opening May 6 and running through May 15, “Letters” is the tale of Sala Garcarnz Kirshner, a Polish Jew, who chronicled her ordeals at more than a half dozen Nazi labor camps in a five-year span during World War II through letters, diary entries and photographs.
The play chronicles Kirshner’s experiences as well as a debate between an elderly Kirshner and family members whether or not to keep her memoirs to her daughter or to make them available to the public.
Based on the 2006 book “Sala’s Gift,” which was penned by Sala’s daughter Ann Kirshner, “Letters” was adapted for the stage by playwright Arlene Hutton.
Thomas is directing the play with Douglas Campbell. Campbell was introduced to “Sala” about five years ago, and Thomas followed his co-director’s lead two years later.
“These letters were nothing but hope for her and kept her moving,” Thomas said. “And as you’re watching the show, that’s all you keep saying: these letters are her hope. It’s emotionally amazing. You really are just hooked as you watch (the play).”
Greta Friedman and Marie Parrette portray the elderly and young Sala, respectively, in LaPorte Little Theatre Club’s “Letters” and lead a cast of nearly two dozen Region-based thesps.
“We were very fortunate that we got some very seasoned actors and some brand new actors that are so into this that they are becoming seasoned in one show,” Thomas said. “This cast is emotionally involved in the show and in the power of the show.”
Next up for LaPorte Little Theatre Club’s 97th season is a production of the musical family favorite “Matilda,” scheduled to open July 22.
FYI: “Letters to Sala” runs at 7:30 p.m. May 6 and 13-14; 2 p.m. May 7-8 and 15 at LaPorte Little Theatre Club, 218 “A” St., LaPorte. Cost is $17 for adults, $16 for seniors and $13 for students. Call 219.362.5113 or visit laportelittletheatreclub.com.
A historical photograph shows the Town Theatre in Highland in its prime. For decades, the owners would stop the film halfway through and provide desserts and coffee for free to patrons at a self-styled intermission.
A facade rendering of the renovated Town Theatre: The first stage of the renovation was featured as a centerpiece to develop an arts and cultural theme in downtown Highland in 2016. The plans never materialized.
Youth to help revive Highland's historic Town Theatre
Youth Explorers will help bring back the Town Theatre.
The Town Theatre in Highland.
Residents rallied around the old Town Theatre in Highland, and helped convince town officials to support a renovation project. But the project fell through, and the historic building is being razed.
Highland businesses renovate to attract customers
A facade rendering of the renovated Town Theatre: The first stage of the renovation was featured as a centerpiece to develop an arts and cultural theme in downtown Highland in 2016. The plans never materialized.
Highland Town Theatre
Alicia Rosignol puts up a sign in 2014 that says vote yes for Town Theatre in the front lawn of the Highland Town Hall.
Highland Town Theatre
Sue Ryscamp holds up a sign in 2014 in front of the Highland Town Hall trying to rally support for the Town Theatre. The efforts did not succeed.
The demolition of the Town Theatre in Highland on Thursday.
The demolition of the Town Theatre in Highland on Thursday.
Demolition on Highland's Town Theatre began Thursday morning. The 71-year-old theater was known for offering foreign and independent films in its heyday.
The building just north of the theater is demolished on Wednesday. The demolition of the Town Theater in Highland.
The demolition of the Town Theatre in Highland on Thursday.
The demolition of the Town Theatre in Highland on Thursday.
The demolition of the Town Theater in Highland on Thursday. Photo by Tony V. Martin
The demolition of the Town Theatre in Highland on Thursday.
The demolition of the Town Theatre in Highland on Thursday.
The demolition of the Town Theater in Highland on Thursday. Photo by Tony V. Martin
The demolition of the Town Theatre in Highland on Thursday is pictured.
A look inside the Town Theater
A look inside the Town Theater from 2015.
A look inside the Town Theater
A look inside the Town Theater from 2015.
A look inside the Town Theater
A look inside the Town Theater from 2015.
A look inside the Town Theater
A look inside the Town Theater from 2015.
A look inside the Town Theater
A look inside the Town Theater from 2015.
A look inside the Town Theater
A look inside the Town Theater from 2015.
A look inside the Town Theater
A look inside the Town Theater from 2015.
A look inside the Town Theater
A look inside the Town Theater from 2015.
A look inside the Town Theater
A look inside the Town Theater from 2015.
A look inside the Town Theater
A look inside the Town Theater from 2015.
A look inside the Town Theater
A look inside the Town Theater from 2015.
A look inside the Town Theater
A look inside the Town Theater from 2015.