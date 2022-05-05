'Letters to Sala' staged at LaPorte Little Theatre Club

While the horrors depicted in “Letters to Sala” date back more than seven decades, LaPorte Little Theatre Club director Tony Thomas sees comparisons in the true-life tale to present-day events.

“This, unfortunately, is a true story, and the hope is that it never happens again, but sadly it is very timely,” he said. “As we see what is happening with the divisiveness that is happening in our country and with what’s happening in Ukraine, this is a sadly relevant story.”

Opening May 6 and running through May 15, “Letters” is the tale of Sala Garcarnz Kirshner, a Polish Jew, who chronicled her ordeals at more than a half dozen Nazi labor camps in a five-year span during World War II through letters, diary entries and photographs.

The play chronicles Kirshner’s experiences as well as a debate between an elderly Kirshner and family members whether or not to keep her memoirs to her daughter or to make them available to the public.

Based on the 2006 book “Sala’s Gift,” which was penned by Sala’s daughter Ann Kirshner, “Letters” was adapted for the stage by playwright Arlene Hutton.

Thomas is directing the play with Douglas Campbell. Campbell was introduced to “Sala” about five years ago, and Thomas followed his co-director’s lead two years later.

“These letters were nothing but hope for her and kept her moving,” Thomas said. “And as you’re watching the show, that’s all you keep saying: these letters are her hope. It’s emotionally amazing. You really are just hooked as you watch (the play).”

Greta Friedman and Marie Parrette portray the elderly and young Sala, respectively, in LaPorte Little Theatre Club’s “Letters” and lead a cast of nearly two dozen Region-based thesps.

“We were very fortunate that we got some very seasoned actors and some brand new actors that are so into this that they are becoming seasoned in one show,” Thomas said. “This cast is emotionally involved in the show and in the power of the show.”

Next up for LaPorte Little Theatre Club’s 97th season is a production of the musical family favorite “Matilda,” scheduled to open July 22.

FYI: “Letters to Sala” runs at 7:30 p.m. May 6 and 13-14; 2 p.m. May 7-8 and 15 at LaPorte Little Theatre Club, 218 “A” St., LaPorte. Cost is $17 for adults, $16 for seniors and $13 for students. Call 219.362.5113 or visit laportelittletheatreclub.com.

