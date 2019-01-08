The adventure-heavy production "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" hits Chicago this week.
"The Lighting Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" opens Jan. 8 and runs through Jan. 13 at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago.
The show, which stars a rock music score, is based on the popular book by Rick Riordan. It tells the story of character Percy Jackson, Poseidon's son, who's on a search to find a thief and assist in stopping a war between the gods.
This "otherworldly" show features music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, choreography by Patrick McCollum and direction by Stephen Brackett.
A digital lottery is available for "The Lightning Thief." The online lottery takes places only the day before each performance. Twenty-six tickets will be sold for every performance at $25 each. Seat locations vary for each show. Also, a limited number of day-of show tickets will be available for $39 per person. These $39 seats will be available at all performances of the run for purchase in-person at the Oriental Theatre box office beginning when the box office opens daily. (Visit the Broadway in Chicago website for box office times.)
To enter the digital lottery, visit broadwayinchicago.com/show/the-lightning-thief-the-percy-jackson-musical/. Follow the link "Click here for details and to enter the lottery." Click the "Enter Now" button for the performance you'd like to attend. Fill out the entry form. Patrons will receive a confirmation email once they have validated their email and successfully entered the lottery. After the lottery closes, patrons will be notified by email whether they have won or not. Winners have 60 minutes from the time the lottery closes to pay online by credit card. Limit one entry per person per performance. Patrons must be 18 years old and have a valid, non-expired photo ID. Lottery prices include a $3 facility fee. All sales are final.
FYI: "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" runs Jan. 8 to 13 at The Oriental Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $25 to $80. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.