'Lion King' roars splendidly on Chicago stage

The colorful, exuberant production of "The Lion King" is gracing the stage in Chicago.
"The Lion King" continues at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre through Jan. 14.
When it comes to musical theater, "The Lion King" features an outstanding collection of superb theatrical elements. It's got everything from excellent costuming and special effects to top notch sets, a captivating story and hit musical score.
"The Lion King" musical production, winner of six Tony Awards in 1998, is based on the hit Disney movie revolving around lion cub Simba and his progression to becoming king of the jungle.
From the dramatic beginning number "Circle of Life" featuring large puppet-style animals walking down the aisles of the theater to the stage, theatergoers are constantly drawn in by this production. There's so much to love about this show.
The theatrical score stands out with strong songs by the hit making duo Elton John and Tim Rice. The score stars such songs as "I Just Can't Wait To Be King," "Be Prepared," "Hakuna Matata," "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" and more. A selection of music featured in the show was also written by a few other musicians.
In this touring production, the standout cast stars Gugwana Diamini as Rafiki; Gerald Ramsey as Mufasa; Peter Hargrave as Scar; Darian Sanders as Simba; Khalifa White as Nala; and more.
It's a joy to see the fascinating costumes and puppetry by Julie Taymor. And it's interesting to watch the actors operate the puppets.
The current production of "The Lion King" is a winner in all categories. Don't miss this perfect show for the entire family.
FYI: Disney’s “The Lion King” continues through Jan. 14 at The Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $33 to $179. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.