“Listen to Your Mother” producer and director Carrie Bedwell expects her production to bring its participants and the audiences together over the tales told and similar life experiences.
“There’s so many people that come to the show who think they’re having an experience that no one has ever been though,” she said. “And then they hear the stories and, at the end of the show, the people who were touched by your story will often talk to you about how they can relate to your piece and feel they’re not alone in your journey.”
Scheduled for 7 p.m. May 11 at Hobart Art Theater, “Listen” will feature more than a dozen tales touching upon a myriad of subjects as they relate to motherhood. Each of the stories in “Listen” were penned by and will be read by area writers.
The origins of “Listen” can be traced to Madison, Wisconsin when the first reading was held on Mother's Day 2010. Since then, Mother’s Day “Listens” have been staged throughout the country, with original tales penned and recited by women and men and with proceeds from the shows donated to charity. More than 50 “Listens” are scheduled nationwide this year.
An English teacher at Merrillville High School, Bedwell first participated in a “Listen” production at Valparaiso’s Memorial Opera House in 2014.
“We have (stories about) juggling motherhood with working outside the home,” Bedwell said. “We have a story from the older mom. There are stories about post-partum depression and empty nesting. We have someone writing a letter about their adoption … it’s a very wide gamut of subjects.”
Approximately 36 people submitted original mother’s tales and auditioned for this year’s “Listen.” Fourteen men and women will participate in the May 11 show at Hobart Art Theater.
Proceeds from this year’s production will go to Hannah’s Hope, a region-based non-profit which assists children with special needs and their families.
A cocktail hour, with food and beverages provided by Hobart’s Brickhouse Bar and Grill, is scheduled for an hour prior to “Listen.”
“I hope that people will come out and hear stories that they can identify with and maybe they will help them on their journey to parenting and motherhood,” Bedwell said.