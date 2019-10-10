Katy Gartland, co-director of LaPorte Little Theatre Club’s “Little Shop of Horrors,” says sharing directorial duties with her husband Tim has been as harmonious as the songs they are bringing to the stage.
“It has a workable dynamic,” she said. “He’s very tech-savvy and on more of the production side, where I’m doing more of the choreography and helping stage the show.”
Running Oct. 11-20, “Shop” is the tale of Seymour and Audrey, two workers at a flower shop in the Big Apple. Havoc prevails when Seymour’s latest botanical creation, named after his work colleague and the object of his affections, turns out to be as deadly as it is popular.
“Horrors” was introduced to the masses via the 1960 B-movie of the same name. In 1982, it was adapted for the stage by Alan Menken, who would go on to create Broadway and big screen smashes such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Little Mermaid.”
Featuring songs such as “Somewhere That’s Green,” “Suddenly, Seymour” and “Ya Never Know,” “Shop’s” initial off-Broadway run received the Drama Desk Award and New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Musical Award. “Shop” made it to the big screen in 1986, starring Rick Moranis as Seymour.
“The music is just beautiful,” Gartland said. “It has a little bit of everything, from doo-wop and '50s style music to ballads. They’re just wonderful songs.”
“I think the story is very timely right now,” she added. “You feel for Audrey because she wants more out of life and is down in the dumps and doesn’t see a way out and stuck with this boyfriend who’s basically abusive to her. And she finds comfort with these friends that she finds in the flower shop.”
Tom Coe is Seymour and Samantha Bean is Audrey in LaPorte Little Theatre Club’s “Shop” production. They lead a cast of more than 20 performers, including Doug Campbell as the duo’s boss, Mr. Mushnik and Matt Robinson as Orin, Audrey’s boyfriend.
Richard Snyder provides the voice of the botanical Audrey and Ian Pappas is Audrey’s puppeteer.
“I hope people leave the theater and say ‘that was in LaPorte? We’re getting this quality of theater in this town?’” Gartland said. “I hope they’re just blown away.”
“Shop” is the first production of LaPorte Little Theatre Club’s 2019-2020 season. Next up is a production of the holiday favorite “Merry Christmas, George Bailey,” slated to open Dec. 6.