Long running 'Play' ends in Chicago

"The Play That Goes Wrong" proved there was everything right about it in Chicago.

"The Play That Goes Wrong" enjoyed a long run in The Windy City. It debuted last December and continues to May 29 at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Playhouse in Chicago. The show originally was to run to to Jan. 30 but was extended.

"The Play That Goes Wrong" revolves around a group of actors from a drama group called The Cornley University Drama Society who perform an old-fashioned murder mystery where everything goes wrong and hilarious and wacky situations unfold.

The production opened on Broadway in 2017 and has been playing London's West End for the past eight years. This current production in the Windy City features an all-Chicago cast.

"The Play That Goes Wrong" is produced by Kevin McCollum, a Hawaii native who grew up in and attended high school in the Chicago area. McCollum said there's something about the witty and quick paced production that audiences really like and that he also is attracted to.

He said growing up he watched shows such as "The Carol Burnett Show" which had a lot of "physical" comedy. McCollum said, "That is an art form that had gone out of fashion" for a time.

He called that type of comedy which is featured in "The Play That Goes Wrong" "delightful and fun."

Theater fans will, no doubt, find much to enjoy and chuckle about while watching this show which is actually a "play-within-a-play.'' It features non-stop action and slapstick at its finest.

Cast members are skilled in pulling off a variety of physically challenging maneuvers and their timing works perfectly. Actors are called upon to use their best comedic skills and kudos to this cast for standing up to the challenge. There are often cramped spaces on stage in which actors must juggle props, attempt to hold up walls and objects while having their hands full and also perform other wacky feats where quick timing is essential.

As a producer, McCollum said he enjoys bringing shows to The Windy City.

"I love Chicago. I love doing shows in Chicago and love to start shows there," he said, adding Chicago is a vibrant theater town.

This year McCollum also has "Six" playing in Chicago with "The Devil Wears Prada" and "The Notebook" scheduled to come to town later this year.

He previously brought hits such as "Rent," "In The Heights" and "Avenue Q" to town.

"The Play That Goes Wrong" won Best New Comedy at The Laurence Olivier Awards in 2015.

McCollum said Chicago audiences are always willing to see new works and are enthusiastic about the theater arts.

FYI: "The Play That Goes Wrong" continues to May 29 at The Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago. For ticket prices and more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

