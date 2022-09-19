Lookingglass offers varied works in new season

Lookingglass Theatre recently unveiled the productions scheduled for its 2022-2023 season.

There are a mix of compelling and inventive works on the roster.

"We're excited about bringing everyone together," said Rachel Fink, executive director of Lookingglass Theatre, referring to the pandemic's affect on theatrical communities and people not being able to gather.

She said Lookingglass personnel's mission is to strive to help people continue to "experience something extraordinary together."

Fink said Lookingglass' presentation of its new season is about "reconnecting." The theater's shows, she added, are always a combination of heart and head.

Lookingglass also always challenges one's "perspective on the world" with its shows, Fink said.

"There will be a revisiting of favorites as well as new works," the executive director said, adding the beloved "The Steadfast Tin Soldier" will be gracing the stage once again.

According to Fink, the theater community in Chicago is a dedicated and devoted one. "The community has been incredible and has come together to support each other," she said, particularly during the pandemic.

Fink said when putting together a season, Lookingglass has about a three to five year process of looking at shows and working with collaborators and other personnel in getting the shows to the stage.

"There are a lot of exciting works in store for the next few years," Fink said.

Fink, who is a graduate of the University of Chicago Civic Leadership Academy, was the managing director of Theatre Bay Area in California and also worked at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. She was also the managing director of the Yale Cabaret and also honed her craft at various other theaters in the U.S.

Fink has been in the executive director role at Lookingglass since 2018.

"I feel lucky to have landed at Lookingglass," she said.

The following list of shows stars on Lookingglass Theatre's 2022-2023 season.

• "What to Send Up When It Goes Down," produced by Congo Square Theatre, Sept. 24-Oct. 16

• "50 Wards: A Civic Mosaic," featuring Five Short Films. Visit lookingglasstheatre.org for more information on "50 Wards."

• "The Steadfast Tin Soldier," Nov. 13-Jan. 8

• "Villette," a world premiere, Feb. 8-April 23, 2023

• "Lucy and Charlie‘s Honeymoon," a world premiere musical, May 24-Aug. 13

For more information on Lookingglass Theatre and its season, visit lookingglasstheatre.org.