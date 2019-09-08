Combine varied cabaret-style entertainment and a multi-course meal and you've got a fast-paced production currently being presented in a unique tent/theater atmosphere in the Windy City.
Teatro ZinZanni is currently presenting "Love, Chaos & Dinner" at The Spiegeltent ZaZou on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel in Chicago. The production runs through Sept. 29. In October a new show will take the place of "Love, Chaos & Dinner."
"This the fruition of a 10-year dream," said Stan Feig, producer of the show, which is presented by Teatro ZinZanni. Feig said they wanted to bring Teatro ZinZanni's productions to Chicago for quite some time but they didn't really have the right space for the shows.
"We needed a very specific location. And it was a challenge to find," he said.
They finally found the perfect spot, which is a large space discovered on the upper levels of The Cambria Hotel on Randolph Street. During renovations of the hotel in 2017, workers removed dropped ceilings to find the impressive space. The building dates to 1926.
Teatro ZinZanni, established in Seattle, was founded in 1998 by Norm Langill. The whole concept of the productions is to blend the magic of circus arts, cabaret and music for a complete entertainment experience which also includes a multi-course meal.
"It's meant to entertain and to make you happy," Feig said. "It gives you an escape from the world. It's a total experience."
The show "Love, Chaos & Dinner" is performed in what's called The Spiegeltent ZaZou, which is a Belgian mirror tent. Audience members sit at tables under the tent and are served a four-course meal during the show.
The menu for the production was designed by caterer Debbie Sharp, who's known as "The Goddess" on the food scene. Her menu includes dishes such as Braised Beef Short Ribs, Bucatini Pasta, Thai Curry, Herb Roasted Atlantic Salmon, Asian Chicken Salad and more.
Performers starring in "Love, Chaos & Dinner" include Duo Rose, a Chicago-based trapeze act; Frank Ferrante as the Chef Caesar character; singer Kelly Britt; body jugglers The Anastasini Brothers; hoop aerialist Elena Gatilova and others.
Duo Rose is married couple Samuel and Sylvia, who hail from Chicago.
"This is our first time actually performing in Chicago," Samuel said. "There's really nothing like this show here," he added. The couple said they've worked a lot in Germany and other places in Europe where cabaret-type shows such as Teatro ZinZanni's productions are often commonly presented.
"Chicago deserves a high quality stage show like this," Sylvia said.
For singer Kelly Britt, performing in Teatro ZinZanni's show is a great experience.
"It's fantastic. We're all so excited... The thing about ZinZanni is it's so unique. It brings all the different art forms together," Britt said.
"There's something so wonderful about being together and collaborating with all these artists," Britt said. She added it's the closest thing to the old vaudeville shows that audiences will see now.