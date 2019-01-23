Fans of the two-person play "Love Letters" will have the opportunity to see the show in February in Munster.
"Love Letters" will be performed at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Munster's Theatre at the Center. The play, by A.R. Gurney, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its Broadway debut.
During the play, characters Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace unveil their relationship through a series of letters, notes and cards written through the decades. The show traces the relationship from second grade through college years and marriages to other people.
Starring in the Munster production are Crista Zivanovic, features editor for The Times of Northwest Indiana and Phil Potempa, author and newspaper columnist for The Post Tribune. The show is a fundraiser for Theatre at the Center.
"Love Letters" originally debuted off-Broadway in 1989. It starred Kathleen Turner and John Rubinstein. Through the years, many noted celebrities have performed in the roles of Gardner and Makepeace, including Carol Burnett and Alan Alda; Anjelica Huston and Martin Sheen; Brian Dennehy and Mia Farrow; and others.
FYI: "Love Letters" will be performed at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Tickets are $25. Call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com.