'Love Letters' to aid NWI's The Caring Place

A heartfelt production will take the stage next week in Munster for a good cause.
"Love Letters" will be performed at 7 p.m. Oct.2 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road in Munster. The show will benefit The Caring Place, which aids individuals who are victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Starring in the two-person performance will be author and newspaper columnist Phil Potempa as Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Mary Beth Schultz, president and CEO of The Caring Place of NWI, as Melissa Gardner. Steve Scott directs.
"The story talks about human relationships," said Schultz, adding her role at The Caring Place revolves around relationships and helping people through struggles and difficult times.
While Schultz said she's never acted professionally, she did "dabble" in community theater throughout her life. She was also active in drama in high school.
During the play, by A.L Gurney, characters Gardner and Ladd unveil their relationship through a series of letters, notes and cards written through the decades. The show traces the relationship from second grade through college years and marriages to other people.The show is performed with the characters reading the letters while seated.
"Love Letters" originally debuted off-Broadway in 1989. It starred Kathleen Turner and John Rubinstein. Through the years, many noted celebrities have performed in the roles of Gardner and Ladd, including Carol Burnett and Alan Alda; Anjelica Huston and Martin Sheen; Brian Dennehy and Mia Farrow; and others.
Schultz said she finds her character to be humorous but in a compassionate way.
"The characters are relatable and likeable," Schultz said, adding that's part of the success of the production. "If you like the characters you kind of get into it."
Schultz said she's honored to be involved in this show which is helping the organization near and dear to her heart. "It's something that will raise awareness of The Caring Place," she said, adding it will also raise community awareness.
The Caring Place serves victims in Porter, Lake and Starke counties but it also can assist individuals in other parts of the country.
Schultz said a special announcement will be made about The Caring Place after the performance.
Also next week, The Caring Place will be the benefit charity for The Round Up Challenge through Strack and Van Til.
