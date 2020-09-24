'Love Letters' to aid NWI's The Caring Place

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A heartfelt production will take the stage next week in Munster for a good cause.

"Love Letters" will be performed at 7 p.m. Oct.2 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road in Munster. The show will benefit The Caring Place, which aids individuals who are victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Starring in the two-person performance will be author and newspaper columnist Phil Potempa as Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Mary Beth Schultz, president and CEO of The Caring Place of NWI, as Melissa Gardner. Steve Scott directs.

"The story talks about human relationships," said Schultz, adding her role at The Caring Place revolves around relationships and helping people through struggles and difficult times.

While Schultz said she's never acted professionally, she did "dabble" in community theater throughout her life. She was also active in drama in high school.

During the play, by A.L Gurney, characters Gardner and Ladd unveil their relationship through a series of letters, notes and cards written through the decades. The show traces the relationship from second grade through college years and marriages to other people.The show is performed with the characters reading the letters while seated.