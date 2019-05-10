It's one of the most iconic of musicals, and it's once again heating up the stage in the Windy City.
"West Side Story" continues through June 2 at Lyric Opera House in Chicago.
The musical first appeared on Broadway in 1957 and quickly became a hit for its powerhouse music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, choreography by Jerome Robbins and script by Arthur Laurents.
On the Lyric's stage, which is the largest stage in Chicago, "West Side Story" soars with its heartfelt score, sizzling choreography and beloved storyline.
This show, directed by Francesca Zambello, is the Chicago premiere of Lyric's new production, which is a co-production with Houston Grand Opera and Glimmerglass Festival.
"West Side Story" revolves around characters Maria and Tony, in a modern retelling of the famous Romeo and Juliet tale. It deals with the tense relationships between rival New York gangs, the Sharks and the Jets, and also tells the story of the love between Maria and Tony and the tensions surrounding their families.
Starring as Maria is Mikaela Bennett with Corey Cott taking on the role of Tony in this production. Bennett and Cott have a real chemistry on stage and their vocals are powerful throughout.
The large scale dance numbers in "West Side Story," which are recreated by Julio Monge from original choreography by Jerome Robbins, remain captivating. The dancers bring drama, excitement and precision to segments such as the Sharks/Jets numbers and the gym dance scene.
Amanda Castro as Anita offers a fiery performance in the tune "America," which is always a hit scene.
Audience members will no doubt leave the theater singing well-known tunes such as "Tonight," "Maria," "I Feel Pretty," "Somewhere," and "Something's Coming."
When you get home, you'll be tempted to pop in the DVD of the movie "West Side Story" if you have it or go online to purchase another ticket to Lyric's production. This show's definitely one to see again.