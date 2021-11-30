M&M tradition resumes with ‘Scrooge’

Mike Reinhart, director of Ross Music Theatre’s “Scrooge the Musical,” said his annual production of the Christmastime favorite is a Thanksgiving weekend tradition for some area theatergoers.

“For a lot of people, I think it’s how they start their Christmas season,” he said. “They may go Black Friday shopping during the day, then at night, they come and see ‘Scrooge.’”

“I can’t even think about not doing it because before our summer show’s over, people are asking ‘When is ‘Scrooge’ going to start?’” he added.

The show runs through Dec. 3 at Merrillville’s Reinhart Auditorium. “Scrooge” is the tale of its titular character, a wealthy miser, who is held accountable for his evil ways by the ghosts of Christmases past, present and future.

Ross’ Music Theatre first brought “Scrooge” to the stage in 1996 and it has run annually since 2000 save for last year, when the pandemic forced the Reinhart Auditorium stage to go dark for the holiday season.

The production, which is based on Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol,” stems from the 1970 film adaptation of Dickens’ 19th Century tale, which starred Albert Finney as Scrooge and features songs such as “Thank You Very Much,” “Happiness” and “I Like Life.”