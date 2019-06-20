It'll be the third time magician Dennis Watkins entertains Munster audiences when he takes the stage this weekend at Theatre at the Center.
Watkins brings his magic show to TATC at 2:30 p.m. June 23.
"It's an outstanding (theater)," Watkins said. "It's such a remarkable space and it never feels like you're far away from the audience."
And for a magician, a more intimate space allows for people to feel more a part of the action. "You want people to feel like they're involved in it from beginning to end," he said.
Watkins performed at TATC for the first time in 2016. His shows star a variety of magic, mind games and sleight of hand maneuvers.
A third generation magician/entertainer, Watkins has long been interested in magic. In a past interview, Watkins said he was always attracted to the "mystery" of magic as well as how splendid the tricks were. He learned about magic from his grandfather, who was a professional magician.
Watkins said he'll perform some of his classic and staple magic pieces as well as new ones that Munster audiences haven't seen.
"I'll be taking some material and putting a big twist on it," he said.
The entertainer, who stars in "The Magic Parlor" production at The Palmer House in Chicago, performs several hundred shows a year. Those performances include corporate shows, theater appearances and "The Magic Parlor" shows.
"Last year I did 360 shows," Watkins said.
The magician said he enjoys the excitement that magic can bring to people. It's fun to have those audience members experience a "child-like wonder" through his shows, he said.
In every Watkins show, audiences are sure to experience everything from classic magic tricks to mind-reading, sleight of hand and even a bit of comedy. And there's always a certain amount of audience participation.
Watkins encourages magic fans to come out and enjoy 90 minutes of fun, mystery and fascinating tricks.
FYI: Dennis Watkins will perform at 2:30 p.m. June 23 at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Tickets are $30; $25 for subscribers and $15 for students. Call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com.