The music of gospel singer Mahalia Jackson is in the spotlight in Chicago.
"Mahalia Jackson: Moving Through The Light" continues through April 14 at Black Ensemble Theatre in Chicago.
The musical, written and directed by BET's founder Jackie Taylor, relays a bit of the story and a lion's share of the spiritual songs of Jackson, who was born in New Orleans in 1911 and later lived in Chicago.
"Moving Through The Light" is a poignant and inspirational work which features stellar vocal performances by the ensemble cast.
Robin DaSilva as Jackson offers a heartfelt delivery of Jackson's signature tunes. The production also offers an inspiring look at the spiritual side of the popular gospel singer as segments of the show present a group of "Masters" who help guide Jackson through the afterlife.
Highlighted songs in the production include "How Great Thou Art," "His Eye Is On The Sparrow," "Precious Lord, Take My Hand," "You'll Never Walk Alone," "Down By The Riverside," "I Believe" and others.
Other performers starring in the show are Cynthia Carter, Dwight Neal, Stewart Romeo, Clara Flaherty, Brandon Lavell, Lorriane Lewis, Colleen Perry, Rose Marie Simmons and Levi Stewart.
"Mahalia Jackson: Moving Through The Light" opens BET's new season titled "Legends and Lessons." The next play scheduled at Black Ensemble Theatre is "Style and Grace: In Tribute to Lena and Nancy," which begins previews May 11.
FYI: "Mahalia Jackson: Moving Through The Light" continues to April 14 at Black Ensemble Theatre, 4450 N. Clark St., Chicago. Tickets are $55 on Thursdays and Saturday matinees and $65 on Fridays, Saturday nights and Sundays. Call 773-769-4451 or visit blackensemble.org.