Majestic dance: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to play Chicago

It's time once again for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to bring its eclectic repertoire to the Chicago stage.

After not performing for the past two years during the pandemic, the company is back on the touring route and bringing new work to the dance arena.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will perform March 2 to 6 at The Auditorium Theatre in Chicago. The world class troupe stars a cast of dynamic dancers including Gary native Renaldo Maurice, who has been with the group for a little more than a decade now. Other dancers with Chicago ties performing on the roster are Soloman Dumas and Vernard Gilmore.

"It's such a blessing to be back," said Robert Battle, artistic director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. "We've missed our family there (in Chicago). It's really like family when we're there."

Battle said the current program, which he's excited to present, is special because it's marking his 10th anniversary as artistic director with the esteemed company. He began working with the Ailey troupe as a choreographer during the 1990s.

"It was a dream to work with the company as a choreographer many years ago and to create work for Ailey's second company. I never thought I would be the artistic director. It's quite astounding," Battle said.

Performer Maurice, who formerly studied dance at South Shore Dance Alliance in Gary and began working with the Ailey company as a member of the junior troupe Ailey II, said he always looks forward to being with the troupe in the Windy City.

"We started the tour at the end of January," said Maurice. "It's been cool to be out performing again," he said, adding the company is following all safety precautions while on tour.

"There's been a lot to overcome during the pandemic for everyone, especially for artists," Maurice said.

He added one of the things that helped him through all the isolation and problems during the shutdown was a four-legged pal.

"I got a dog. It helped me through the pandemic," he said. "He came to me right on time."

Maurice said he's definitely looking forward to coming back to the area again.

"It's so exciting to come to Chicago," he said. Maurice said when he returns to the area he sees many family and friends when he can. And pre-pandemic, he has often taught some master classes at South Shore Dance Alliance when he's returned.

On the current Ailey show roster, Maurice said it's great to "be able to do some new repertory as well as older repertory."

Artistic director Battle said when programing a show he always chooses repertoire which showcases all the "possibilities an Alvin Ailey dancer can do."

Battle said there's quite a diversity in the program as it goes from Hip-Hop to the popular 'Revelations' piece, which ends every Ailey performance, to his own work.

During Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's performances, the troupe will be presenting three different programs with various works including Battle's jazz-inspired "For Four," with music by Wynton Marsalis; "Lazarus" by Rennie Harris; and an Ailey and Ellington program.

Battle said audience members are looking "to be inspired and to see work that matters" when they come to a performance.

"I hope they take away a sense of uplift and a feeling that there is a tomorrow," Battle said.

